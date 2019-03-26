DDA Housing Scheme 2019: How To Apply, Eligibility And Other Key Details

In order to avail the scheme, the applicant must be at least 18 years old

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering over 18,000 new flats located in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela under its 'Housing Scheme 2019'. The window to submit online applications for allotment of these DDA flats is open till May 10, 2019, according to the DDA's website - dda.org.in. As part of the Housing Scheme 2019, the DDA is selling 450 flats in the HIG (high income group) category; 1,550 MIG (middle income group) flats (with two bedrooms); 8,330 LIG (low income group) flats (1-bedroom), and 7,700 EWS (economically weaker section) category flats. Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25,000 for EWS flats, Rs 1,00,000 for LIG flats and Rs 2,00,000 for MIG/HIG flats, according to the DDA's website.

Here are the key details you need to know to be able to apply for a flat under the DDA's Housing Scheme 2019:

Eligibility

The applicant must be a citizen of India and should be at least 18 years old (the applicant must have completed 18 years of age as on the date of submission of application). The applicant must have a Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted under the provisions of Income Tax Act, and the same must be quoted in the application form, according to the DDA website.

A flat in the housing estates of the authority will be allotted only to a person, his/her spouse or any of his/her dependent relations including unmarried children. The person should not own, in full or in part, on a free-hold or lease-hold basis a residential plot having area exceeding 67 square metre or flat/built-up house having carpet area exceeding 67 square metre in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment, according to the DDA's website.

How to apply

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 is accepting applications only through the online mode. The applicant is required to visit the DDA website - dda.org.in - and fill up the application form. He/she must upload the latest photograph along with his/her scanned signature, and pay the application fee online according to the category chosen. However, if the applicant is giving preference for more than one category, he/she has to deposit the application money for the highest category, according to the DDA website.

Application forms can also be accessed online on the websites of 13 banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank, according to the DDA.

Here are some other important details to know about the DDA Housing Scheme 2019:

1. Both the husband and wife can apply for flats separately subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions under certain conditions. If both applicants are approved, only one will be allotted a flat and the full amount of application money of the spouse will be refunded, according to the DDA website.

2. One person can submit one application only either in his/her own name or as a joint applicant.

3. The income of applicants applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs 3 lakh per annum. There is no income criterion for other categories except EWS, according to the DDA.

4. The applicant should give particulars of his/her savings account in any bank, and the particulars of the account must be given in the application form.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.