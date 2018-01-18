Days Of Physical Banks Numbered, Says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

"Days of physical bank will be over...India will throw huge amount of data, Kant said, adding data analytics would boost financial inclusion in the country.
While speaking at a panel discussion here,he said India is the only country with over a billion biometrics.
In the next three-four years, India will have a billion plus smartphones, Kant said.
The Niti Aayog CEO also pointed out that mobile data consumption in India is more than the US and China put together.
