Data Patterns Share Allotment To Take Place Tomorrow. Read Details Here

Share allotment of Data Patterns Limited is to take place on December 21

Allotment of shares of Data Patterns Limited is likely to take place tomorrow on December 21. The defence and aerospace company had come out with its initial public offer (IPO) between December 14-16, which was subscribed 119.62 times.

The issue had received bids for 848985725 shares against 7097285 shares offered.

Investors can track their allotment status of the company's shares both on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) website as well as on the website of the IPO's registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited.

In order to check the allotment of shares on the BSE website, investors can long on to the following link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

After clicking on the link, one should click on Data Patterns IPO in the menu, which is available only after the allotment status will be finalised and declared.

Once this is done, then investors need to enter their application number allotted for Data Patterns IPO and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

After confirming the captcha by checking the 'I'm not a robot' box, the "Submit" button needs to be pressed and the allotment status will be visible to investors.

To check Data Patterns IPO share allotment status via Link Intime, one needs to visit the official website of Link Intime by clicking on the following link: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html.

After this, investors need to select one option among our PAN card number, Application number or DP Client ID from the top bar.

Once this is done, the company's name has to be selected from the drop down menu (The name of the company will be available in the option only after the allotment announcement).

Subsequently with the help of the search option, the allotment status can be accessed on the registrar's website.