Dabur Q3 Net Profit Rises 2.19% To Rs 504.35 Crore

Dabur India has reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated third quarter net profit

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Limited on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose by 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,728.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said, "The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 per cent and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives. Despite these macro-economic headwinds, Dabur remained focused on rolling out consumer-centric innovation that expanded the total addressable market."

Dabur's total expenses were at Rs 2,388.53 crore, up 7.65 per cent in third quarter of 2021-22, as against Rs 2,218.68 crore of the last year.

During the quarter, Dabur's revenue from the consumer care business segment was up 4.13 per cent to Rs 2,543.23 crore as against Rs 2,442.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the food business was up 39.14 per cent to Rs 329 crore as compared with Rs 236.45 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its retail business was up 29.48 per cent to Rs 27.49 crore from Rs 21.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.