Dabur Sheds Over 4% Even After Profit Rises 28% To Rs 438 Crore In June Quarter

Share price of Dabur India declined more than four per cent on Wednesday, August 4, a day after the FMCG major announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2021-22. On Wednesday, Dabur India opened on the BSE at Rs 615.95, touching an intra day high of Rs 615.95 and an intra day low of Rs 586.85, in the trading session so far. Dabur India reported a net profit of Rs 438 core in the first quarter of the current fiscal on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 341 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 2,611.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,979.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a growth of 32 per cent year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges yesterday.

During the April-June quarter, the company's food and beverages business witnessed a growth of 80.4 per cent and the healthcare business also reported a growth of 30 per cent, with its health supplements category growing by 24.5 per cent during the quarter.

Dabur's e-commerce segment reported more than 100 per vent growth and contributes to 8.2 per cent of the FMG business in the country, according to Mr. Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India Limited.

On the NSE, Dabur India opened at Rs 615, inching to an intra day high of Rs 615.90 and an intra day low of Rs 587.20, in the session so far. It was last trading 4.38 per cent lower at Rs 587.35 on the NSE.

