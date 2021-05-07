Dabur India Reports 34% Rise In Net Profit To Rs 378 Crore In March Quarter

Dabur India Q4 Results: Dabur's revenue increased 25 per cent to Rs 2,337 crore in the March quarter

Dabur India Limited announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Friday, May 7, reporting a 34 per cent rise in net profit on a consolidated basis to Rs 378 crore, compared to Rs 281 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. According to a regulatory filing by the FMCG major to the stock exchanges today, Dabur's revenue increased 25 per cent to Rs 2,337 crore, compared to Rs 1,865 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the statement, the company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, having face value of Re 1 each, or 300 per cent, for the financial year 2020-21. Dabur stated that the company's growth was on the back of efforts to drive demand for its ayurvedic healthcare, foods and nutrition products, along with a greater focus on the expansion of distribution.

On Friday, shares of Dabur India settled 1.97 per cent lower at Rs 534.70 apiece on the BSE. Dabur opened on the BSE at Rs 550, registering an intra day high of Rs 550, and an intra day low of Rs 532.50, throughout the session.