Dabur India Net Profit Rises 5% To 504 Crore In September Quarter

Dabur India Q2 Results: Net profit rose five per cent in the September quarter

Dabur India Limited announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, reporting a net profit of Rs 504 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 481.68 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of five per cent year-on-year.

The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 2,817.58 crore, compared to Rs 2,516.04 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a growth of 12 per cent year-on-year.

The company's FMCG business led growth in the September quarter, reporting a volume growth of 10 per cent, marking the fifth successive quarter of double-digit volume growth, according to a regulatory filing by Dabur India to the stock exchanges today.

"Continuing with our payout policy, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, aggregating to a total payout of Rs 441.98 crore," said Mr. Mohit Burman, Vice Chairman, Dabur India.

Dabur's food & beverage business reported a 43 per cent growth in the September quarter. The digestives business grew 22.7 per cent, while the Ayurvedic medicines business reported a 12.6 per cent growth.

Dabur's hair care category, reporting growth for both its hair oils and shampoo businesses, reported a 26.5 per cent growth in the September quarter. The toothpaste category reported a growth of 15.2 per cent, while Dabur Red Paste grew by 20 per cent during the quarter.

''....our strategic business transformation exercise last year helped us successfully address the emerging challenges and deliver a healthy topline growth despite the tough macroeconomic conditions. We have undertaken calibrated price increases and sharpened our focus on cost control to mitigate the impact,'' said Mr. Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved the enhancement in limit of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) to be issued on private placement basis from the existing limit of Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore. The enhanced limit will enable the company to issue the said NCDs from various tranches on private placement basis, according to the stock exchange filing.

On Tuesday, November 2, shares of Dabur India settled 0.05 per cent higher at Rs 598.30 apiece on the BSE.