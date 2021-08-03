Dabur India Reports 28% Rise In Net Profit To Rs 478 Crore In June Quarter

Dabur India Q1 Results: Net profit rose 28 per cent to Rs 438 crore

Dabur India Limited announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, reporting a net profit of Rs 438 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 341 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 28 per cent year-on-year. The FMCG major's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 2,611.54 crore, compared to Rs 1,979.98 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a growth of 32 per cent year-on-year.

The company reported strong topline and bottom-line performance as on a sequential basis, its net profit increased 16 per cent, compared to Rs 378 crore in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2020-21.

Dabur India's total income stood at Rs 2,696.38 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 2,051.77 crore in the year-ago period. The company's FMCG business grew by 35.4 per cent, with an underlying volume growth of 34.4 per cent in the April-June quarter, according to a regulatory filing by the firm to the stock exchanges today.

On Tuesday, August 3, shares of Dabur India settled 2.47 per cent higher at Rs 614 apiece on the BSE.