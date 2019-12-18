Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Chairman 3 Years After Sacking: 10 Points

Tata Sons has four weeks to appeal the order given by the NCLAT, news agency Reuters reported quoting a lawyer involved in the case.

A two-judge panel of the NCLAT said on Wednesday that Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata's actions against Mr Mistry were oppressive. The court also said Tata Sons' move to turn private was unlawful and ordered a reversal. Tata Sons' board had approved a plan to go private in September 2017.

Mr Mistry launched legal proceedings against Tata Sons after his ouster from the company, one of the country's oldest and largest conglomerates.

In July last year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Mr Mistry's plea challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The NCLT held that the Tata Sons board was competent to remove him as executive chairman and that he was ejected as the board members had lost confidence in him.

The tribunal refused to accept Mr Mistry's contentions that his removal was due to the result of mismanagement by the board and oppression of minority shareholders of the group.

He appealed to the National Company Law Tribunal to overturn the dismissal and, following an unfavorable ruling, appealed to the NCLAT seeking to expunge disparaging remarks against him in the original order.

The Tata Sons board removed Mr Mistry as chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as interim chairman in October 2016. The change in the top management came about four years after he had taken over from Mr Tata.

In December 2016, Mr Mistry resigned as director from all Tata Sons companies and moved the NCLT alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement.

In January 2017, Tata Sons named N Chandrashekaran as chairman. The next month, Mr Mistry was removed from the post of director on the Tata Sons board.