Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Sons Chairman: Here Is Chronology Of Events

Cyrus Mistry was ousted from Tata Sons in October 2016.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The tribunal reversed the order of National Company Law Tribunal which dismissed Cyrus Mistry's pleas challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal said Mr Mistry was removed from the board after its members lost confidence in him. The Tribunal on Wednesday also held the appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate as illegal, according to PTI. (Also Read: Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Chairman 3 Years After Sacking: 10 Points)

Here is the chronology of events that have unfolded in Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case: