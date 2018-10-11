Cyclone Titli: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, Diverted Today

Cyclone Titli: The national weather office IMD had issued a red alert on Tuesday.

Indian Railways on Thursday announced a list of terminated, rescheduled and cancelled trains on account of Cyclone Titli. East Coast Railway (ECoR), an arm of the Indian Railways, cancelled at least eight trains and suspended services between Khurda Road in Odisha and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday till further advice in view of Cyclone Titli. The Railways mentioned a list of terminated, rescheduled or cancelled trains on microblogging site Twitter. National weather office IMD or India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert on Tuesday over a deep depression present for some time over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm - Titli.

Here is the full list of trains cancelled or rescheduled:

Train No. 22838 Ernakulam-Hatia express leaving Hatia on October 11, 2018 has been cancelled.

Train No. 58526 Visakhapatnam - Palasa passenger leaving Palasa on October 11,2018 has been cancelled.

Train No. 18645 Howrah-Hyderabad east coast express leaving Howrah on October 11 will remain cancelled, tweeted South Eastern Railway.

Here is a list of trains diverted due to Cyclone Titli:

List of trains rescheduled due to Cyclone Titli:

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has also set up a round-the-clock emergency control room for the convenience of people and has takens pecial steps to ensure uninterrupted communication with stations, said JP Mishra, chief public relations officer of ECoR.

(With inputs from PTI)