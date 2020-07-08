Non-Subsidised LPG Rate At Rs 594/Cylinder In Delhi. Find Out Current Prices In Other Cities Here

The government provides subsidy on12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year

LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices in metros are currently close to levels last seen in the second half of 2019. From July 1, state-run Indian Oil Corporation - which supplies LPG under brand Indane - increased its non-subsidised LPG rates in various cities marginally. That marked a second straight month of marginal hike, following three months of reduction. LPG or cooking gas prices vary in different parts of the country depending on local taxes. Retailers such as state-run Indian Oil review the prices from time to time based on factors such as changes crude oil rates, and implement any changes usually at the beginning of a month.

Here are the current rates of Indane LPG cylinders in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From July 1 Delhi 594.00 Kolkata 620.50 Mumbai 594.00 Chennai 610.50 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, Indiane LPG consumers in Delhi and Mumbai purchase non-subsidised LPG refills (14.2 per kilograms) at Rs 594 each.

Indian Oil provides information on latest rates in other cities on its website.

Here's how the non-subsidised LPG rate has changed in Delhi over the past one year:

(Before the marginal hike on June 1, the LPG prices were lowered in the past three months)

The government provides subsidy on 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. Any further purchases have to be made by the consumer at the market price. The amount of subsidy varies from month to month, and is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil rates and foreign exchange rates.