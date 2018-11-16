Gold Prices Decline By Rs 235, Silver Rates Hold Steady: 5 Points

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 gram.

Gold prices in Delhi fell by Rs 235 per 10 gram while silver rates held steady at Rs 37,900 per kg on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Fall in domestic demand dragged gold prices but strong international cues capped the losses, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. In the global market, gold prices hit a one-week high, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union.

Here are five things you should know about gold, silver prices:

1. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity dropped by Rs 235 each to Rs 32,015 and Rs 31,865 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had risen Rs 350 Thursday.

2. The appreciating rupee, making imports cheaper, also fuelled the downtrend in the rates of the yellow metal, traders said. The rupee strengthened by 25 paise to 71.72 against the dollar in intraday trade.

3. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,800 per piece of 8 gram.

4. Silver ready ended at Rs 37,900 per kg on scattered demand, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 147 to Rs 36,818 per kg on speculative buying.

5. Silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.