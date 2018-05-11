NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Gold Prices Rise For Sixth Day To 2-Week High, Silver Rates Surge

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 100 each to Rs 32,400 and Rs 32,250 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices maintained an upward momentum today by rising for the sixth day in a row. Gold rates rose by Rs 100 to a two-week high of Rs 32,400 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, supported by buying by local jewellers in the ongoing wedding season and higher global prices. The yellow metal had gained Rs 320 in the previous five days. Silver rates also spurted today to recapture the Rs 41,000 mark. Silver prices surged by Rs 330 to Rs 41,100 per kg, backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Here are 5 things to about gold, silver rates today:


1) In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 100 each to Rs 32,400 and Rs 32,250 per 10 grams, respectively, a level last seen on April 25.

2) Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams. In step with gold, silver ready shot up by Rs 330 to Rs 41,100 per kg and weekly-based delivery rose by a similar margin to Rs 40,400 per kg.

3) Silver coins, however, ruled flat at Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

4) In global commodities markets, spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $1,322.61 an ounce. Tepid US inflation data for April prompted traders to pare bets of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

5) Gold rose on the weaker dollar and tensions between the United States and Iran also supported the precious metal. Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to park assets in times of uncertainty or conflict. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher US rates tend to boost the greenback.

