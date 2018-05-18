Gold Rates Rise Today After Two-Day Sharp Fall: 5 Things to Know A pick-up in demand from jewellers to meet seasonal demand led to Friday's gain in gold prices, according to traders

Gold prices today recovered some ground but remained below the key Rs 32,000 per 10 grams level. Gold prices today rose by Rs 210 per 10 grams to Rs 31,990 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Delhi, news agency Press Trust of India reported. With that, gold prices in the national capital broke a two-day fall . Gold prices had declined by Rs 670 per 10 grams in the past two sessions. A pick-up in demand from jewellers to meet seasonal demand led to Friday's gain in gold prices, according to traders. Gains were however capped with international prices edging down to near their lowest levels this year.1. Domestic gold prices: Gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity went up by Rs 210 each to Rs 31,990 and Rs 31,840 per 10 grams in Delhi respectively, according to Press Trust of India.(Also read: Revamped SBI gold deposit scheme 2. Silver prices: Silver ready rebounded by Rs 120 to Rs 40,870 per kg. Weekly-based delivery recaptured the Rs 40,000-mark by surging Rs 300 to Rs 40,170 per kg.3. International gold prices: Firmness in the dollar amid surging US Treasury yields led global gold prices lower. Spot gold was down about 0.1 per cent at $1,289.35 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since December 27 in the previous session at $1,285.41, news agency Reuters reported. Gold was headed for its biggest weekly decline since early December, the agency said.(Also read: Should you invest in gold? 4. Rupee vs dollar: The US dollar has been rising against a basket of currencies, including the rupee. Trading in the range of 68.07-67.77 against the US dollar on Friday, the rupee is down around 6 per cent so far this year against the greenback.5. Weakness in the rupee against the US currency makes import of gold more expensive. Gold is the second-biggest import item for India after oil. India is the world's second largest consumer of gold.