Gold Rates Decline Today, Silver Prices Fall: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices declined by Rs 75 in Delhi on Monday

Gold prices today dropped below Rs 31,900 per 10 grams mark in Delhi. Gold prices today slipped by Rs 75 to Rs 31,875 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Muted demand from local jewellers and weakness in international gold market led to the dip in domestic gold prices, according to traders. Weakness in the rupee against the US dollar helped provide some support to domestic gold prices. At the day's low, the rupee dropped to 68.15 against the US dollar, a level last seen in January 2017.