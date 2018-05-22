Gold Prices Break Two-Day Slide: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about gold prices today:
1. Domestic gold prices: Gold prices of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 5 each to Rs 31,880 and Rs 31,730 per 10 grams in Delhi respectively, Press Trust of India reported. Gold prices had declined by Rs 115 per 10 grams in the past two sessions. (Also read: Investing in Gold jewellery, Gold ETFs or Gold Bonds? Know How They Are Taxed)
2. Domestic silver prices: Silver ready prices reclaimed the Rs 41,000 per kg mark. Silver prices surged by Rs 340 to Rs 41,100 per kg. The weekly-based delivery climbed by Rs 360 to Rs 40,305 per kg.
3. Global gold prices: Spot gold had edged up 0.2 per cent to $1,294.81 per ounce by 3:41 pm, news agency Reuters reported. In the previous session, it slid to $1,281.76, its lowest since December 27. US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $1,294.30 per ounce, according to the agency. (Also read: SBI's Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme: Interest Rates, Eligibility And Other Details)
4. The dollar lost momentum following a broad rally prompted by rising US bond yields and the prospect of a resolution to US-China trade tensions. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-US investors.
Comments5. The rupee recovered from its 16-month low to close higher at 68.04 per US dollar. The rupee traded in a tight range of 68.08 to 67.93 against the American currency earlier in the session.
