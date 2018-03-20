Gold Rises By Rs 210, Rebounds On Jewellers' Buying Silver followed suit and recaptured the Rs 39,000-mark.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Globally, gold fell 0.22% to $1,313.70 an ounce New Delhi: Gold prices bounced back by INR 210 to INR 31,390 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Tuesday on fresh buying by local jewellers, shrugging off a weak trend overseas.



Silver followed suit and recaptured the INR 39,000-mark by gaining INR 200 to INR 39,150 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.



Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to pick-up in buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing auspicious 'Navratras' demand at the domestic spot market but a weak trend overseas, capped the rise.



Globally, gold fell 0.22 per cent to USD 1,313.70 an ounce and silver by 0.15 per cent to USD 16.27 an ounce in Singapore as the dollar firmed, with focus shifting to the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting that kicks off later in the day.



In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by INR 210 each to INR 31,390 and INR 31,240 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost INR 110 on Monday.



Sovereign, however, remained flat at INR 24,800 per piece of eight grams.



Following gold, silver ready rebounded by INR 200 to INR 39,150 per kg and weekly-based delivery by INR 225 to INR 38,450 per kg.



Silver coins however, maintained a steady trend at INR 73,000 for buying and INR 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.





