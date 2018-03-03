Monero (XMR) Jumps Nearly 10% Ahead of Hard Fork

Monero (XMR) Jumps Significantly Ahead of Hard Fork. 5 Things To Know
1. Monero's blockchain protects privacy in 3 ways. Ring signatures enable the sender to hide among other transaction outputs, stealth addresses hide the receiving address of the transaction and RingCT hides the amount of the transaction. As a result, Monero (XMR) encapsulates an ambiguous blockchain. This is in stark sharp contrast with transparent blockchain used by the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Which is why, Monero is said to be "private, optionally transparent".
2. Monero trades at $356 on March 3 in the afternoon trade.
3. A week ago, Monero closed at $273, 23% lower than the price on Saturday.
4. Two weeks ago, Monero closed at $325, not much different from the price on March 3, 2018
5. Three weeks ago, Monero closed at $250, as per the average trading price of cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency markets worldwide. The price was around 30% lower than today's price.
