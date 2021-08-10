Cryptocurrency Turning Into Investment Tool For Millennials: CoinDCX Co-Founder

Cryptocurrencies are not controlled by any central banks, unlike fiat currencies such as US dollar

Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent times, with many predicting it to be the currency of the future. Economies such as the US, Canada, UK, European Union, Australia and El Salvador are open to regularising cryptocurrencies and are exploring avenues to unleash the potential of cryptocurrency. In India too, an increasing number of people are taking an interest in crypto investments. There are 15 million users in the country today, holding more than Rs 10,000 crore in crypto investments. As the interest in crypto investment grows in India, it is important to understand the basics of cryptocurrencies, different aspects of this asset class and how one should invest in them. Neeraj Khandelwal - Co-Founder and CTO at CoinDCX, the country's leading crypto exchange, spoke to NDTV on the world of cryptocurrencies.

What is a cryptocurrency and how do they work?

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that can be used anywhere in the world at any time to buy and sell things, and for investment purposes. Popular cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, referred to as BTC on exchanges, are crypto-based assets that are essentially based on a blockchain network. These networks support a digital registry of financial transactions and host an entire ecosystem of financial services accessible by all. On these blockchain-based networks, each transaction is recorded digitally in the form of 'block' and is validated by its members without the influence of any external authority. As a currency medium for members of these networks, cryptocurrencies or tokens are developed and provided in return for services rendered by the members. One of the validation processes is called 'mining' and is done by interconnected computers operated by 'miners' who are rewarded with the native cryptocurrency. To ensure adequate liquidity, crypto exchanges facilitate the exchange of these cryptocurrencies for other traditional currencies and allow investors to participate in the trading of these crypto assets.

What is the difference between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies?

Cryptocurrencies are not controlled by any central banks, unlike fiat currencies such as the US dollar, and hence cannot be devalued by them. With most cryptocurrencies including BTC having a limited supply, they are inflation-proof. Given the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, the digital infrastructure and transaction volumes of these cryptocurrencies is expected to keep growing and should add to their market value in the long term. Additionally, all validated financial transactions are permanently recorded on the blockchain networks making them 'tamper-proof'; they ensure that cryptocurrencies are a safe form of digital money that can also be as easily traded as fiat currencies.

What can one do with cryptocurrencies and why should one invest in them?

Cryptocurrencies can be used to access financial services on DeFi applications, among other services and serve as an investment option that protects you from inflationary risks. Considering the immense future potential of blockchain technology and thus crypto assets; it is important to allocate some capital for investing in cryptocurrencies that have good fundamentals. Hence, it is vital to stay updated with the latest in the world of cryptocurrencies and research new offerings before investing. One may choose to rely on the internet for information or learn from experts on the various online platforms. Investors should note that it is important to allocate capital based on one's risk appetite and adopt a long-term investing approach towards cryptocurrencies.

With its tremendous growth potential, cryptocurrency as an asset class is fast becoming a preferred investment tool especially among millennials. Understanding the basics of cryptocurrency will help investors make an informed decision about their investment options.