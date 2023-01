Crypto.com said it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. (File)

Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%.

The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan.

