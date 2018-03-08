Cryptocurrencies Fall As US Markets Regulator Set To Apply Securities Laws

As the US SEC is seeking to apply securities laws to cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, bitcoin prices decline significantly.

March 08, 2018
On Thursday, bitcoin prices fall over 5% to trade at $9,998.

As the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking to apply securities laws to cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, the prices of bitcoins, among other cryptocurrencies decline significantly.

"If a platform offers trading of digital assets that are securities and operates as an 'exchange,' as defined by the federal securities laws, then the platform must register with the SEC as a national securities exchange or be exempt from registration," the commission said in its "Statement on Potentially Unlawful Online Platforms for Trading Digital Assets."

At the same time, a federal judge ruled that virtual currencies can be regulated as commodities by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

On Thursday, bitcoin prices fall over 5% to trade at $9,998. Ethereum prices fall 3% to trade at $761. Ripple falls over 2.9% to trade at $0.879.

Bitcoin cash price falls over 5.5% to trade at $1,096. Litecoin falls 2.95% to trade at $185. NEO falls 7% to trade at $99. Cardano falls 9% to trade at $0.24.

On BitStamp, bitcoin prices fall from over $10,600 to $10,000.

On March 5, bitcoin prices were high at $11,419. The cryptocurrency has fallen to a low of $9,450 in the past 24 hours.

A week ago, bitcoin prices were trading at $10,903. Two weeks ago, bitcoin prices closed at $9,843. The prices have been under pressure ever since the virtual currency hit an all-time high of $19,967 on December 17 late last year.

The prices have somewhat recovered. A month ago, the prices had fallen to a low of $7,588 in the international market. In the Indian cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin prices trade around Rs 6.84 lakh per coin on Thursday.


 

