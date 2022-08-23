Crypto Investor Claims Rs 12 Crore Stolen By Blockchain Thief

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were missing from the investor's wallet.

A crypto investor has claimed that an amount of $1.5 million was stolen from his wealth and ended up in an account with a cryptocurrency exchange in Manhattan, according to a report in New York Post. The investor wants to know the reason behind this, the outlet further said.

As per a court filing in Manhattan, the investor named Niall Leonard discovered in May that Bitcoin and added cryptocurrencies were absent from his digital wallets. Mr Leonard, who lives in Qatar, immediately hired British financial intelligence firm AnotherDay, which traced the funds to a Paxful Holdings account in Koreatown, reported US Time Today.

Without a court order, the Koreatown firm refused to disclose the identity of the account holder. Mr Leonard wants a judge to order Paxful to reveal the identity of the person who stole the funds.

A spokesperson from the firm Paxful told The Post that, the company is "working hand-in-hand with Niall Leonard's team" and is "doing everything in our power to provide transparency" while adhering to US law.

"We're awaiting next steps and will work alongside law enforcement to ensure any wrongdoers are brought to justice," the spokesperson further told the outlet.

Mr Leonard has so far refused to comment on the issue.

According to its website, Paxful is a global peer-to-peer platform that allows buying and selling of Bitcoin using more than 350 payment methods. The platform claims to have served 10 million cryotpcurrency lovers.