Crypto Exchange Zipmex To Start Releasing Bitcoin, Ether Tokens This Week

Crypto platform Zipmex to start releasing Bitcoin, Ether for customers

Crypto exchange Zipmex will release Ethereum and Bitcoin tokens from this week, a spokesperson said on Monday, allowing 60 per cent of its customers to retrieve their digital assets after a suspension of withdrawals from its Z Wallet product.

The Singapore-based Zipmex, which also operates in Thailand, Australia and Indonesia, in July halted withdrawals from Z Wallet, which it said had $53 million worth of cryptocurrencies exposed to Babel Finance and Celsius.

Ethereum will be released on Thursday and Bitcoin on August 16, the company said. Last week it allowed digital coins XRP, ADA and SOL to be withdrawn.

Zipmex late last month said it was in talks with investors for potential funding.

The Thai Securities Exchange Commission on Saturday said it was collecting further information on affected customers and was working with customer representatives on the issue.