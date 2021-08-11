Cryptocurrency

By

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Trading Volumes Jump Over 1,500%

Coinbase Global Inc reported a more than 1,500 per cent jump in quarterly trading volumes on Tuesday, as the U.S cryptocurrency exchange consolidated its huge expansion at the start of this year

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Trading Volumes Jump Over 1,500%

Coinbase's trading volumes stood at $462 billion for the quarter ended June 30

Coinbase Global Inc reported a more than 1,500 per cent jump in quarterly trading volumes on Tuesday, as the U.S cryptocurrency exchange consolidated its huge expansion at the start of this year and a surge in bitcoin trades continued well into the quarter.

Coinbase's trading volumes stood at $462 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $28 billion in the year-ago period.

The crypto exchange posted a net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.59 billion, or $6.42 per share, for the quarter ended June 30.

Also Read