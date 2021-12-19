All That You Need To Know About Crypto Credit Cards

A crypto credit card lets user spend cryptocurrency and also rewards in cryptocurrencies

Credit cards are considered a convenient way to make payments and do shopping if used judiciously. What about cryptocurrency credit cards? Much like their conventional counterparts, the new kid on the block too rewards users but in cryptocurrencies. They are, however, a bit more complex.

What is a crypto credit card?

A crypto credit card lets the user spend cryptocurrency, and it rewards in cryptocurrencies. There are debit cards too in the crypto world. Unlike crypto debit cards, a crypto credit card allows you to borrow from the card issuer and payback later. Not much different from the way traditional credit card functions. The big difference is that you also pay back in crypto. The rewards, if any, will also come in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Rewards

Different crypto credit cards reward users differently. A Gemini credit card rewards up to 3% in payback in Bitcoin. It is instantly deposited into the Gemini account of the consumer.

BlockFi credit card users can earn 1.5% cashback in rewards in more than 10 types of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum included.

In the case of SoFi credit cards, rewards points can be redeemed for either Bitcoin or Ethereum. Venmo Credit Card, on the other hand, permits users to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash with the cashback earned from purchases.

With Brex Business Card, users can spend reward points on either Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Watch your spends

One vital point to be kept in mind is that crypto cards are much like conventional credit cards and failure or delay in paying back will attract high interest and late fees. These cards will have some weight on your credit score as well. Annual fees are also applicable as in traditional credit cards.

No matter the rewards, crypto credit if not paid back in time, can cost you, dear. Understanding the terms and conditions of crypto credit cards is crucial to your finances.