US Grants Temporary Iran Oil Waivers To India, Seven Other Countries

Washington has restored measures lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated with Tehran by the administration of President Barack Obama.

Economy | | Updated: November 05, 2018 19:42 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo said that over 20 countries have cut oil imports from Iran

Washington: 

The United States has granted exemptions to eight countries allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, as Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries.

Some of the eight countries - China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea - include OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) member Iran's top customers.

Mr Pompeo said more than 20 countries have already cut their oil imports from Iran, reducing purchases by more than 1 million barrels per day.

