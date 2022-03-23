Crude Oil Output Fell 2.19% In February

India's crude oil production fell in February

Crude oil production in the country fell 2.19 per cent to 2272.26 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in February 2022, compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data provided by the petroleum ministry, crude production in February 2022 also fell short of the official target by 5.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative crude oil production during April-February 2021-22 was 27,162.3 TMT, 4.71 per cent lower than the target and 2.57 per cent lower than the production during the corresponding period of last year.

Also Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) crude production in the nomination block during February 2022 was 1510.52 TMT, which is 2.92 per cent lower than the target of the month under review and 2.22 per cent lower than the output recorded in February 2021.

The petroleum ministry releases crude oil production data on a monthly basis.