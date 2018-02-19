Crisil Puts PNB On Rating Watch With Developing Implications

CRISIL has placed its ratings on the debt instruments of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'. The rating action follows the disclosure by the bank on February 14 that it has detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions in one of its Mumbai branches. The quantum of such transactions is $1771.69 million (approximately Rs 11,300 crore). This incident has been referred to law enforcement agencies. The bank has stated that these transactions are contingent in nature and liability arising out of these shall be decided based on the law and genuineness of underlying transactions. PNB has also indicated that it will adhere to the regulator's instructions in this regard.

CRISIL has sought clarity from the PNB to understand the timeline and quantum of crystallization of this contingent liability, prospects for recovery, estimated provisioning, potential impact on capitalisation ratios and expectation of additional capital support, amongst others. CRISIL will remove the ratings from Watch and take a final rating action once it has clarity on the same.

On January 25 CRISIL had revised its outlook on the Infrastructure bonds, Tier II Bonds (Under Basel III), Lower Tier-II bonds (under Basel II), Tier-I Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) and Upper Tier II Bonds (under Basel II) of PNB to 'Stable' from 'Negative', while reaffirming the ratings at 'CRISIL AAA'. The rating on the Tier I bonds (under Basel III) was reaffirmed at 'CRISIL AA/Negative'. The revision in outlook was primarily driven by government's recapitalisation plans for public sector banks, including PNB, in the current fiscal and CRISIL's expectation that it would, help in meeting Basel III regulatory capital norms, and provide a cushion against expected rise in provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs).

The ratings continue to factor in the expectation of strong support from the majority owner, Government of India (GoI), established franchise and strong market position in the Indian banking sector, adequate capitalisation and resource profile. The ratings also continue to factor the stress on PNB's asset quality especially in the corporate portfolio; the resultant increase in provisions would continue to impact profitability over medium term. The bank's gross NPA ratio remained high at 12.11% as on December 31, 2017 (12.53% as on March 31, 2017 and 13.70% as on December 31, 2016). Also, profitability is modest with the bank reporting an annualized return on assets (RoA) of 0.20% for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 (0.19% for fiscal 2017). However, aside from the impact of this fraudulent transaction, the proposed capital infusion of Rs 5,473 crore in current fiscal under the PSB recapitalisation plan is expected to help absorb increase in provisioning burden and meet regulatory requirements.

