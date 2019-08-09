Crippling Auto Crisis Prompts Production Cut, Jobs Losses: 10-Point Guide

Slumping sales of cars and motorcycles are triggering massive job cuts.

New Delhi: Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra, two of India's biggest automakers, on Friday said they would cut production at some plants in response to slowing demand that industry executives say has driven the sector into one of its worst downturns. The slowdown in the sector has triggered massive job cuts, with initial estimates suggesting that automakers, parts manufacturers and dealers have laid off about 3.5 lakh workers since April, a senior industry source told news agency Reuters earlier this week.