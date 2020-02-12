Consumer Inflation Worsens To Nearly 6-Year High, Dashes RBI Rate Cut Hopes

January's reading meant retail inflation came in much higher above the central bank's medium-term goal of 4 per cent for the fourth month in a row. The RBI tracks consumer inflation primarily for formulating its monetary policy.

Only this month, the RBI had in its bi-monthly review kept the key rates unchanged at existing levels while maintaining the status quo on its "accommodative" stance of policy.

Economists in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters had expected inflation at 7.40 per cent last month.

Retail inflation is expected to remain above 6 per cent for next two months, and average around 4.5-5 per cent for the year ending March 2020, credit ratings agency CARE said in a note. With high inflation, the RBI may not go for a rate cut in their next meeting to be held in April, CARE Ratings added.

The contraction in industrial output, due to a 1.2 per cent drop in manufacturing and 0.1 per cent in electricity, was in contrast with a forecast of 1.8 per cent growth by analysts in a separate poll by Reuters.

"Today's prints have increased the uncertainty around the RBI's future actions," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist, L&T Financial Holdings. "There will be a longer pause in the rate-cutting cycle now."

The government has estimated economic growth (measured in terms of expansion in gross domestic product) to be at 5 per cent in the current financial year, which if happens true will be the worst pace of expansion since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - who presented her second Union Budget this month - told Parliament on Tuesday that "green shoots were visible" and the economy was no longer in trouble.

In the Budget 2020-21, the government outlined huge packages for farming and infrastructure, but only gave a small cut in personal taxes and provided no new incentives for the beleaguered financial and housing sectors.