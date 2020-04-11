Consumer Inflation Hits 4-Month Low Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Stays Above RBI Goal

The National Statistical Office (NSO) said the field work was suspended from March 19 on account of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Stating that it received about 66 per cent of price quotations in the truncated period, the statistics department said it follows "well established and internationally accepted methodology and practices" for determining the price behaviour of the remaining quotations.

Consumer inflation was expected at 5.93 per cent last month, according to an April 7-8 poll of 40 economists by news agency Reuters, with forecasts ranging between 3.90 per cent and 7.00 per cent.

The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading cooled off mainly on account of easing food prices. Food inflation - or the rate of increase in food prices - came in at 8.76 per cent in March, as against 10.81 per cent in the previous month, the data showed.

Economists say the latest reading fuelled hopes that the RBI will bring more measures to support the economy, in the country's fight against the fallout from the pandemic, at a time when low demand has already slowed expansion for several months running.

"Going ahead, we expect the trajectory to remain above 5 per cent for the next few months before beginning to moderate at sub-4 per cent around August... We expect the RBI to adopt several unconventional measures to tackle the current crisis beyond repo rate cuts," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. "We see additional rate cuts of 50-75 bps in the year ahead."

Some economists say consumer inflation - which the RBI has tracked primarily for formulating its monetary policy - might not remain the the driver of policy in view of the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit ratings agency CARE said it expects the CPI reading to remain above the 6 per cent mark in April. "However, this will not have any bearing on monetary policy action as it will be driven by other factors such as reviving economy," it said in a note.

Consumer inflation remained above the mid-point of the central bank's target range of 2-6 per cent. The RBI has projected consumer inflation at 4.8 per cent in the April-June period and 4.4 per cent in the next quarter, saying the outlook for economic recovery has been sharply altered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Late last month, the RBI cut the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial lenders - by 75 basis points following an emergency meeting, and announced steps to shore up liquidity in line with most major peers around the world.