Centre Allows Filing Of SMS-Based Nil GST Return, To Benefit 22 Lakh Taxpayers

The government allowed the filing of nil monthly returns of goods and services tax (GST) through an SMS-based facility, in a bid to facilitate the taxpayers. Businesses with a nil GST liability in a month will be able to file their return through form GSTR-3B using this facility. The move will improve the ease of GST compliance for more than 22 lakh registered taxpayers, who were otherwise required log into their accounts on the common GST portal for filing their returns every month. "Now, these taxpayers with NIL liability need not log on to the GST Portal and may file their NIL returns through a SMS," according to the official statement.

The government has rolled out the facility on the GSTN portal with immediate effect, which enables registered taxpayers to file a nil form GSTR-3B through SMS.

The status of the returns filed using the facility can be tracked through the GST portal.