Templeton Apologises To Sebi, Says Committed To Refund Investors

Franklin Templeton said Ms Johnson gave a general background of the fund house's experience in India

US-based Franklin Templeton on Friday issued an apology to capital market regulator Sebi for any misunderstanding over the closure of six of its India schemes, and said that is committed to returning the investors' money. "We deeply regret any unintended slight this may have caused to the esteemed offices of Sebi whom we have always held in the highest regard and unconditionally apologise for the same," said Mumbai-based Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which shut six of its funds in the country three weeks ago citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement from Franklin Templeton a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rebutted claims that tighter rules pushed the US-based fund house into freezing the six debt funds last month, and said the asset manager should focus on returning the $4.1 billion to investors.

News agency Bloomberg had earlier quoted Franklin Templeton's global CEO Jennifer Johnson as saying at a post-earnings conference call that the country's new rules on investment in unlisted debt had orphaned a third of their funds as these bonds could no longer be traded.

The new regulations were enforced after the collapse of a major infrastructure financier in September 2018, Sebi said on Thursday. The regulator also said the rules were created by a committee that included representation from Franklin Templeton.

In its statement on Friday, Franklin Templeton said that Ms Johnson, while responding to a question regarding the closure of the schemes, had provided general background of the company's experience in the country's market before the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Franklin Templeton said the CEO was quoted out of context and this had diluted the essence of her responses. "This is neither factually correct nor substantiated by the comments made during the conference," Franklin Templeton said in the media release.

Franklin Templeton went on to clarify that the primary reason for the winding up of the schemes was the severe market dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown, which had led to severe market illiquidity and increased redemptions.