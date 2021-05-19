Covid Pandemic: RBI Urges Public Sector Banks To Strengthen Balance Sheets 

RBI Governor held meeting with heads of public sector banks

With the second wave of Corona virus pandemic causing widespread havoc across the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday urged upon public sector banks to continue with measures to enhance resilience in their balance sheets.

In a virtual meeting with heads of state-owned banks, the RBI Governor acknowledged the key role being played by these banks in extending credit facilities to individuals and businesses in such tough times.

Mr Das asked them to expedite efforts towards implementing measures announced by the central bank.

The current state of the financial sector, credit flows to different sectors including those to small borrowers, implementation of Corona virus related policy measures being taken by the RBI and transmission of the monetary policy, were some of the key issues which were discussed during the meeting, official sources said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Governors M K Jain, M Rajeswar Rao, Michael D Patra and T Rabi Sankar.