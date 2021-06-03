Covid Pandemic: Government Asks States To Issue Ration Cards To Poor

States have been asked to identify and give ration cards to the poor

The Government has urgently asked all states to reach out to the vulnerable sections of the society and issue ration cards to them on priority under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) after verifying their eligibility.

The directive has been issued keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic raging across the country and the need to provide food security to the poorest section of the society.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, in an advisory to all states, has directed them to launch a special drive to identify and issue ration cards to the poor like street dwellers, rag pickers, rickshaw pullers and others.

The operational responsibilities of identification of eligible persons and households under NFSA and issuance of ration cards to them, rests with states and union territories.