COVID-19 Treatment: Does Your Health Insurance Policy Cover All The Expenses?

India is battling against an intense second wave of COVID-19 and there are no signs of the pandemic slowing down. On Monday, India registered a record 2,73,810 new daily cases and 1,619 deaths. The infection tally crossed the 1.5 crore-mark on Monday afternoon, making India the second most affected country after the US. Rapid spread of the virus has sent many scrambling to take stock of their savings and stay financially prepared should their worst fears come true. In such a scenario, the question that seems to be in many people's minds is: will my existing health insurance policy cover the treatment costs if I were to test positive for the dread virus and require hospitalisation?

Here, we tell you about five COVID-19 health insurance policies to choose from. These policies will cover the hospitalisation and treatment costs in case you're infected with the virus.

Bharti AXA COVID-19 health insurance

An indemnity-based plan (where the insured is reimbursed the cost of hospitalisation expenses), it provides coverage to those between 1 day and 65 years. The sum insured options range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. The tenure of the policy can be 3.5 months, 6.5 months, or 9.5 months. To enjoy the benefits of the policy, one has to get tested for COVID-19 only at a government authorised centre. The benefits that can be availed include pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, home care treatment cover and in-patient hospitalisation expenses.

What's covered

· In-patient hospitalisation expenses for COVID-19.

· Road ambulance expenses of up to Rs 2,000.

· COVID-19 related home care treatment coverage for up to 14 days.

· Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses for 15 days and 30 days, respectively.

What's not covered

· Expenses incurred on day-care treatment, OPD services.

· Hospital admission just for the purpose of investigation or evaluation.

· Expenses incurred for testing at a diagnostic centre not authorised by the government.

· Cost of dietary supplements /medicines purchased without prescription.

Max Bupa health insurance

This indemnity-based plan (where the insured is reimbursed the cost of hospitalisation expenses) can be bought by those aged between 18 years and 65 years for self or family members. The policy tenure is 3.5 months, 6.5 months and 9.5 months. The coverage offered is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

The benefits of the policy include cover for up to two adults and four children, cover for any co-morbid condition, home care treatment cover, and tax benefits. Also, the policy comes without any room rent cap, and offers coverage up to a single private room. The policyholder will only receive a digital copy of the policy.



What's covered

· Expenses 15 days before hospitalisation and 30 days after discharge.

· Coverage up to sum insured expenses for COVID-19 hospitalisation.

· Alternative treatments under Ayurveda, Unani, siddha, yoga and homeopathy.

· Home care treatment expenses on positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

What's not covered

· Expenses related to rest cure, rehabilitation and respite care

· Dietary supplements and substances that can be purchased without prescription.

· Claims related to COVID-19 where the diagnosis has been done before the policy start date.

· Daycare treatment and OPD-related expenses.

· Treatment outside the geographical boundaries of India.

· Expenses related to tests done at a diagnostic centre not authorised by the government.

· The coverage shall cease to exist if the person insured travels to any country placed under travel restrictions by the government of India.

New India Assurance health insurance

The policy covers expenses incurred by the policyholders due to hospitalisation for treatment of COVID-19. It also covers expenses incurred due to home care treatment. Those availing the insurance cover should be between 18 years and 65 years. The sum insured ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. The other benefits of the plan include pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, and an additional cover known as hospital daily cash.

What's covered

· Home care treatment expenses on positive COVID-19 diagnosis for up to 14 days.

· Hospitalisation expenses for a minimum 24-hours' stay.

· Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses of up to 15 days and 30 days, respectively.

· In-patient care for Covid-19 under AYUSH.



What's not covered

· Diagnosis or treatment outside the geographical boundaries of India.

· Dietary supplements bought without prescription.

· Medical expenses incurred on day-care treatment and OPD services.

· COVID-19 tests done at centres not authorised by the government.

· Claims related to COVID-19 where the diagnosis was done before the policy start date.



National Insurance COVID-19 policy

This short-term health insurance policy covers those aged between 1 day and 65 years. The policyholder can avail cashless hospitalisation for the treatment of COVID-19. The sum insured can range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh. The tenure of the policy can be 3.5 months, 6.5 months, or 9.5 months. To avail the benefits, the policyholder is required to complete a waiting period of 15 days from the date of commencement of the policy.

What's covered

· Hospitalisation expenses for treatment of COVID-19.

· Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses of up to Rs 2,000.

· Home care treatment expenses on positive COVID-19 diagnosis for up to 14 days.

· Expenses for AYUSH treatment up to the sum insured.

· Expenses incurred to treat co-morbid conditions while treating COVID-19.

What's not covered

· Diagnosis or treatment outside the geographical boundaries of India.

· Expenses on dietary supplements.

· Tests done at centres not authorised by the government of India.

· Claims related to diagnosis done before the policy start date.

· Hospital admission just for investigation or evaluation.

Tata AIG coronavirus health insurance

This indemnity-based health insurance policy for COVID-19 related medical expenses is available for people between 18 years and 65 years. The sum insured ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh, and, like the other policies, the tenures are 3.5 months, 6.5 months, or 9.5 months.

What's covered

· Hospitalisation expenses incurred for a minimum of 24-hours' stay.

· Road ambulance expenses up to Rs 2,000.

· Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses of up to 15 days and 30 days, respectively.

· Home care treatment coverage for up to 14 days.

· Expenses incurred for treatment under AYUSH systems of medicines.

What's not covered

· Expenses for treatment based on diagnosis done before the policy start date.

· Treatment outside geographical boundaries of India.

· Expenses incurred on day-care treatment and OPD services.

· Cost incurred on tests done at a diagnostic centre not authorised by the government.