Covid-19 Pandemic: NTPC Upgrades Capacity Of Hospitals

NTPC has upgraded its seven hospitals treating Covid patients

Amid the raging Corona virus pandemic, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has upgraded the capacity of all its seven hospitals which are being used for treating the virus infected employees.

"The Maharatna company has also tied up with Apollo Hospital for its KAWACH facility which has brought immense relief to the COVID infected patients since now they are getting better treatment even being in home isolation," a statement released by the power production company said.

NTPC Medical Cell is constantly in touch with super-specialty hospitals across India and is doing its best to enable admission and care to critical patients amidst the present crisis. NTPC stations and project sites are extending support on a case to case basis by providing airlift on priority for critical cases, the statement said.

A dedicated COVID-19 helpline number for both present and retired employees and also for their families to provide them information on testing centres and probable treatment centres in government and NTPC-empanelled hospitals.

NTPC is making its employees use the e-Paramparsh application for telemedicine so that they can avoid going to hospitals and secure themselves from getting exposed to COVID.

Vaccination drives are being arranged by respective sites so that all the eligible employees and their family members get vaccinated.

NTPC has also collaborated with AIIMs, with senior doctors from the premier hospital imparting education to its staff about various facts of COVID-19.

All NTPC employees have also been informed about taking help from their 24x7 control room which has been made operational to coordinate with all the doctors and chief medical officers for managing the shortage of medicines.