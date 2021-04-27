Covid-19 Pandemic: HDFC Bank Converts Three Centres Into Isolation Units

HDFC Bank has turned its three training centres into Covid isolation facilities

As Coronavirus cases in the country continue to mount, HDFC Bank announced on Tuesday that it has converted three of its training centres in Gurugram, Bhubaneswar and Pune into isolation facilities for its Covid-affected employees.

"These facilities have been equipped with first-line assistance and will have round the clock nurses and visiting doctors. Immediate medical help from a nearby hospital will be made available if required," the bank said in a statement.

The facilities include working with the local administration and setting up vaccination camps. Also the bank has tied up with multiple hospitals across the length and breadth of the country to provide vaccination at hospitals like Apollo, Manipal, Shalby, Miot and Billroth among others.

In addition to this, the lender has also partnered with multiple hotels across the country. These provide isolation facilities, basic amenities and basic medical checks.