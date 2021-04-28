Covid-19 Pandemic: DRDO To Set Up 500 Oxygen Plants In Three Months

DRDO to set up 500 oxygen plants in three months

Responding to the Centre's call to all state-owned companies across sectors to produce and distribute oxygen, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday announced that it will set up 500 medical oxygen generating plants across the country within three months under the PM-CARES fund.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, the technology for medical oxygen plant developed by DRDO for on-board oxygen generation for light combat aircraft Tejas, has now been transferred to Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Bengaluru, and Trident Pneumatics Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore, for setting up the plants.

These entities will be producing 380 of the 500 plants for installation across various hospitals in the country, the defence ministry statement said.

The remaining 120 plants will be produced by the industry in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, it added.

The oxygen generation plants can produce 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute.