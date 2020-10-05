Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Down 66% In September: ICRA

ICRA said it has a negative credit outlook on the country's aviation industry

The country's aviation industry declined 66 per cent in September, according to investment information agency ICRA. However, on a sequential basis (compared to the previous month), it grew 37 per cent to 39 lakh passengers in September, indicating a recovery. Capacity deployment in September was 46 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, a significant increase compared to 33 per cent in August, according to ICRA.

ICRA said it has a negative credit outlook on the country's aviation industry. It expects profitability of the industry to be adversely impacted in financial year 2020-21 due to lower revenues and high fixed costs.

"While some airlines have sufficient liquidity and financial support from a strong parentage, which will help them sustain over the near term, those already in financial stress are now facing existential crisis."

However, ICRA vice president Kinjal Shah said the number of flights departing gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 to 1,488 on Day 128 (September 28).

For September, the average daily departures were 1,311, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,874 in the same month of last year, though much better than 930 in August.

The average number of passengers per flight during September was 98 as against an average of 133 passengers per flight in September 2019.

It is expected that domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of 63 per cent in September as against 85.5 per cent in the year-ago period and that too on a low capacity.

The PLF for September was similar to August despite the increase in capacity deployment by 37 per cent. Overall, from May 25 till September 30, the domestic passenger traffic has been 11 million.

Ms Shah said the prolonged shutdown of manufacturing activities in several countries and subsequent impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global economic activity will keep crude oil prices and thus the aviation turbine fuel prices low.