Government Rolls Out Rs 20,000-Crore Credit Guarantee Scheme For Small Businesses

The government on Wednesday launched a Rs 20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme to support distressed small businesses. Under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD), the government will provide a subordinate debt facility to the promoters of micro, small and medium enterprises that are either distressed or classified under non-performing assets. The scheme will provide a guarantee cover worth Rs 20,000 crore to more than two lakh MSMEs, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said in an official release. In case of default, creditors giving subordinate debt are paid after primary debt is settled in full.