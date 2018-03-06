Court Bars Reliance Communications From Selling Assets

The order came as a big blow to RCom which had unveiled a plan in December 2017 to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, in an effort to trim debt.
RCom owed banks Rs 45,516 crores ($7 billion) as of March 2017 when it last made public its debt numbers, and more to vendors.
Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson's Indian subsidiary, which signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide network, had filed the insolvency petitions in September 2017, seeking a total of Rs $1,155 crores.
Reliance Jio and RCom did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.
