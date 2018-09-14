Court Accepts Shivinder Singh's Request To Withdraw Plea Against Brother

However, Shivinder Singh (left) made it clear that he has snapped all business ties with his brother.

Fortis co-founder Shivinder Mohan Singh said on Friday that his request to withdraw the plea that he filed against his older brother Malvinder Mohan Singh was on Friday accepted by the court but also made it clear that his decision to end business ties with his sibling stands. "The honourable NCLT today granted my request to withdraw the petition of oppression and mismanagement I had filed against my brother Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani. I am indebted to the court for accepting my request," he said in an official statement. "The request to withdraw was made after repeated urging by my mother and family - that Malvinder and I participate in mediation as a final attempt to resolve amicably the inter se issues between us," Shivinder Singh said.