Nirmala Sitharaman has said Government's various measures have stabilised the country

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that country's fundamentals are sound again due to various measures taken by the Centre since 2014.

Participating in an event, Ms Sitharaman said that Government's targetted approach during the Coronavirus pandemic, helped in delivering assistance to citizens.

She counted measures like reduction in corporate tax and introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) helped the Government in dealing with the pandemic.