Coronavirus Pandemic Can Affect Economic Activity In India: Shaktikanta Das

"The Covid-19 pandemic... is rapidly evolving into a human tragedy disrupting economic activity in a wide swath of affected countries. Financial markets across the world are experiencing intense volatility and financial conditions have tightened worldwide," the RBI Governor said.

"Policy authorities have responded with emergency measures and more recently, advanced economies have coordinate large policy rate reductions," he said.

Overnight in the US, the Federal Reserve cut the key interest rate by 100 basis points to a target range of 0-0.25 per cent, saying that it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

Already bearing the brunt of low consumer demand and a slowdown across sectors, India's GDP or gross domestic product expanded at a new six-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December. Although the government has maintained that growth seems to have bottomed out and "green shoots" are visible in the economy, many believe the worst is not behind.