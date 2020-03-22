Hero, Fiat Shut Manufacturing Plants In View Of Coronavirus

Hero MotoCorp has shut all its manufacturing units

The country's biggest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it has shut all operations at its manufacturing facilities until March 31 to protect its employees from the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. Hero, which has manufacturing plants in India, Bangladesh and Colombia made the announcement via an official release submitted to the exchanges.

The release however stated that "all other functions and locations" of the company will continue to work from home.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported that US carmaker Fiat has also announced a shutdown of production at its Maharashtra plant, while Tata Motors on Friday said it was "rapidly scaling down activity" at its factory in the state.

