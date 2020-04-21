Cadila Healthcare Surges As Zydus Explores Biologicals Route To Treat COVID-19

Coronavirus drug: Interferon Alpha-2b has been used in the treatment of COVID-19 in China and Cuba.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 350 on the BSE after the company said that its subsidiary Zydus Cadila is exploring biologicals route to treat novel Coronavirus with long-acting Interferon alpha-2b. On the National Stock Exchange, Cadila Healthcare shares rose as much as 5.1 per cent.

Zydus Cadila said that its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, 'PegiHepTM' can emerge as one of the pathways to treat COVID 19.

"The treatment has emerged after the publication of two non-peer reviewed research articles at bioRxiv and medRxiv, the COVID-19 pre-print servers hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory," Zydus Cadila said in a press release.

"When the human body contracts an infection due to a viral attack, it produces a group of molecules called Type 1 interferons as a first line of defense. Interferon alpha is one such Type 1 Interferon molecule, that not only slows down the viral replication but also helps activate the two arms of our immune system - Innate, for immediate killing of the virus and Adaptive, for long lasting immunity," Zydus Cadila added.

Interferon alpha-2b has been used in the treatment of COVID-19 in China and Cuba and is a part of treatment guidelines of the Chinese Government. Zydus has been commercially manufacturing Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b under the brand name, PegiHep, since 2011, Zydus Cadila said.

Meanwhile, Cadila Healthcare has also approached the government of India to investigate the role of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for COVID 19 treatment.

In a separate development, Morepen Laboratories surged 10 per cent after the company got a license to manufacture malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a treatment for COVID-19, news agency Reuters reported.

As of 1:38 pm, Cadila Healthcare shares were trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 343, outperforming the Nifty which was down 3.5 per cent.