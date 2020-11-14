Zomato Raises $195 Million From Investors At $3.6 Billion Valuation

The investment is the latest in a slew of funding for Zomato in recent months, ahead of its planned initial public offering in the first half of 2021.

Zomato Raises $195 Million From Investors At $3.6 Billion Valuation

Zomato has been grappling with the economic fallout of a nationwide lockdown earlier this year

Mumbai:

Food delivery startup Zomato raised $195 million from six investors, including US-based hedge funds Kora Management and Luxor Capital, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The fundraising values the company, one of India's most prominent start-ups, at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion, according to the filing by top shareholder Info Edge (India).

The investment is the latest in a slew of funding for Zomato in recent months, ahead of its planned initial public offering in the first half of 2021.

In September, the company raised $160 million from US hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

Newsbeep

Zomato, like many other startups in India, has been grappling with the economic fallout of a two-month nationwide lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It diversified into grocery and alcohol deliveries as a way to sustain itself during the pandemic.

Comments
ZomatoZomato investment

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india