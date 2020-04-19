CBDT To Notify Revised Return Forms For Taxpayers By April-End

The revised forms will be notified by the end of April, CBDT said

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday said that it will revise the Income Tax return forms for the financial year 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) in order to enable taxpayers to avail full benefits of various timeline extensions granted by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, news agency ANI reported.

The revised forms will be notified by the end of April, CBDT said.

Last month, the government had extended the March 31 deadline of filing income taxes till June 30, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The interest rate for delayed payment has also been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

The development came after the central government was appealed by various entities to extend the ITR filing date amid the lockdown in the country due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The government had also announced extension of deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking from March 31 to June 30, 2020. The date for Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has also been extended till June 30.